Nevada marijuana tax far ahead of projection

Nevada's marijuana taxes generated nearly half of projected annual revenue in just a third of the fiscal year.

Through the first four months of fiscal 2019, total tax revenue from the pot taxes was $31.72 million, more than 45 percent of what was projected in building the state budget.

That amount is based on total sales of $197.95 million in combined medical and recreational marijuana statewide, $51.63 million of that in October alone.

Taxation Director Bill Anderson said fully 80 percent of that revenue was generated in Clark County and 14 percent in Washoe County. The rest of the state's counties including Carson City only account for 6 percent of pot sales.

For the month of October, tax revenues totaled $8.24 million.

The wholesale marijuana tax paid on both medical and recreational pot sales totaled $4.07 million in October and $15.07 million over the four months of the year so far.

Recommended Stories For You

The retail tax brought in $4.17 million in October and $16.65 million for the year.

Anderson said as more retail pot store licenses are issued, the state can expect to see continued growth in revenue from the retail tax. In early December, the Taxation Department issued 61 conditional licenses for adult use recreational marijuana stores. Those licensees need to get local government approval before they can open their doors.

October was the 16th month of recreational pot stores in Nevada. Anderson said there was strong revenue and sales growth through the first year but the numbers in the first four months of year two show a more level pattern.