Carson City resident told Grand Princess cruise passengers will get refunds

Princess Cruises, owner of the Grand-class cruise ship Grand Princess that is carrying 3,500 in quarantine from the coronavirus, announced to its passengers Monday that it will provide a full refund of cruise fares to all guests in a letter from president Jan Swartz.

Carson City resident Steve Waclo, one of two local families among the guests, provided the Nevada Appeal a copy of his letter that stated the refund would include “cruise fare, roundtrip Princess Air, Princess Vacation Protection, pre- or post-Cruise Plus hotels and transfers, pre-paid shore excursions, gratuities and other items purchased through Princess, and taxes, fees and port expenses” guest made in their original form of payment.

Those who also purchased air, transfers or pre- or post-cruise hotels separate of the cruise also would receive refunds for their expenses, according to the letter, and guests were provided with a link to a claim form to submit receipts at a later time.

Charges for onboard folios would be cleared except for jewelry and fine arts and guests would receive a future cruise credit equal to 100 percent of the cruise paid for their trip.

“I appreciate how difficult this has been for everyone, and particularly thank you for your understanding and kindness toward our hard-working crewmembers,” Swartz states in the letter.

As of Monday morning, passengers continued to wait to disembark temporarily in the San Francisco Bay.