Prison inmate becomes jail inmate, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 2:54 p.m., Kenneth Holloway, 55, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant in the parking lot of the Days Inn. The arrest report says because of his history of flight and multiple felonies, he was taken into custody at gunpoint. He was held without bail on the P&P warrant.

SATURDAY

• At 3:29 p.m., Steven Connor was arrested after a deputy saw him rummaging through the trunk of a vehicle on College Parkway. Dispatch reported the vehicle was stolen in Reno. His bail was set at $40,000.

SUNDAY

• At 3:41 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was charged with domestic battery 1st offense after deputies were dispatched to Brown Street for a report of a battery involving a male and a female. During the argument, he called her several names which caused her to slap him twice. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 11:04 p.m., Susan German 65, was arrested after her husband hailed deputies outside the sheriff’s office to report his wife had stabbed him with a kitchen knife at their residence on Harbin. She was charged with aggravated assault. Bail was set at $15,000.

MONDAY

• At 6:45 a.m., Frederick Brown, 37, was transferred from the Northern Nevada Correctional Center to the Carson City Jail to be booked on an outstanding warrant charging him as a fugitive from justice on a charge of child sexual assault. He was held without bail.

• At 9:45 a.m., a 58-year-old California man was arrested after deputies were dispatched to the area of Carson and Hot Springs Road for a report of a panhandler. Dispatch reported the defendant was wanted on a failure to appear warrant issued in Carson City. Bail was set at $100.