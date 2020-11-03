Prominence Health Plan Expands to Churchill County

Prominence Health Plan has expanded its healthcare coverage to include a Medicare Advantage plan for residents of Churchill County.

Now through Dec. 7, the Medicare Annual Open Enrollment Period (AEP) is the time for Churchill County residents to make changes to their current healthcare coverage or switch plans. With Prominence Health Plan, members have access to benefits that result in significant cost savings, and also a more personalized, simplified and coordinated care experience that can help members achieve their ultimate well-being.

“We know that access to care is more limited in the rural counties. We are committed to ensuring every community has access to quality healthcare services when they need it most,” said Kamal Jemmoua, CEO of Prominence Health Plan. “Expanding to Churchill County means the opportunity for our team to help more Nevadans achieve the healthiest lifestyle possible.”

Supported and developed by a collaborative network of local providers, Medicare Advantage from Prominence Health Plan offers members comprehensive benefits.

In addition, Prominence’s HMO open access plan also allows individuals to see a specialist without a referral from a primary physician. Other value-added benefits include a $2,000 comprehensive dental benefit, vision care, hearing aids, and transportation benefits. Members can also access Teladoc with 24/7 care via telephone or video from licensed physicians, psychiatrists, clinical social workers and counselors for a $0 cost share.

For information about Prominence Health Plan, contact the team at 800-880-7457 or visit ProminenceMedicare.com.