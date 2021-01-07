Protester arrested on Nevada Legislature grounds for battery on a deputy

A self-described protester was arrested on the grounds of the Nevada Legislature on Wednesday night after refusing to cooperate and attempting to evade a deputy.

Cody Fielder, 33, of Sparks was spotted sitting on a bench outside the Sedway Building across from the Legislature. The deputy approached out of concern about demonstrations by numerous people that occurred outside the legislative and Capitol grounds during the day.

When the deputy approached, Fielder first ignored the officer’s request then hung up his cell phone and began to walk away.

The deputy said he could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. When he asked for identification, Fielder asked if he was suspected of committing a crime.

The arrest report says the deputy noticed a clip in his pocket consistent with a knife and told fielder he wanted to pat him down for weapons. Fielder instead backed away and pulled away from the deputy and reached for his pants pocket.

In the ensuing struggle, both landed on the ground. The deputy suffered an injury to his ankle.

Fielder was arrested by deputies and legislative police on scene and charged with battery on a police officer, obstructing and resisting a peace officer. Bail was set at $5,300.