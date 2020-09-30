Protesters won’t leave street – until they’re taken to jail, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

• At 3:10 p.m., Jared Hall, 32, was arrested on a warrant charging violation of bail conditions after a caller advised that he was gambling at the Lucky Strike. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia after he was searched. Bail was set at $6,500. In addition, his 27-year-old girlfriend was arrested on two outstanding failure to appear warrants, each carrying a $995 bail.

• At 6:05 p.m., Austin Bernal, 25, was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop at Gordon and Edwards for failure to use a turn signal and an expired temporary registration. The arrest report says the deputy recognized him as some one with a suspended license. After his arrest, a search of the vehicle found a small amount of meth and paraphernalia. He was also charged with violating pre-trial conditions, a suspended driver’s license, no proof of insurance, making an illegal turn and illegally parking in a handicapped zone. Total bail was set at $4,775 and on the P&P hold.

• At 9 p.m., a 57-year-old transient was arrested in the parking lot of the Country Market on a warrant charging failure to appear issued in Nye County. He was also charged as an ex-felon failing to register in Carson City. Bail was set at $3,300.

FRIDAY

• At 3:20 p.m., Cassidy Tharp, 43, was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop on Gordon Street for no license plate. Dispatch advised she had two felony warrants — one for burglary issued in Carson City and another charging her as a fugitive from justice issued in Missouri. She was also charged with a suspended driver’s license, no proof of insurance and a fictitious vehicle registration. She was held without bail on the Missouri warrant.

• At 8:07 p.m., Sean Conley was arrested on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on East Nye Lane. The arrest report says there were multiple drugs and paraphernalia visible in the vehicle along with over $200 in cash. The report states that officers got a warrant to search his phone and found messages indicating possible drug sales. He was charged with possession for sale, conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act, violation of bail conditions, possession of meth, possession of heroin and paraphernalia as well as failure to register as a sex offender. Bail was set at $51,000

• At 10:25 p.m., a 35-year-old woman was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop at Highway 50 and Silver State for an improper turn. She was also charged with no proof of insurance. Bail was set at $1,650.

• At 10:40 p.m., James Fleming, 56, was arrested after a traffic stop for riding his bicycle the wrong way on Roop Street in the dark. A pat down search found a meth pipe in his pocket containing some meth. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500.

SATURDAY

• At 3:28 a.m., a 40-year-old transient was arrested at the Extra Mile on Carson Street after deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated subject. The proprietor reported a bottle of wine missing which the defendant had on his person. A taxi driver also reported the defendant had failed to pay him. He was charged with petit larceny and defrauding a proprietor. Bail was set at $450.

• At 6:51 p.m., three protesters were arrested on Carson Street after refusing to move out of the roadway and use the sidewalks for their protest activities. At 29-year-old South Lake Tahoe man and two sisters aged 28 and 23 were all charged pedestrians causing a hazard by refusing to leave the roadway and obstruction. Bail for the sisters was set at $350. The male was additionally charged with refusing to identify himself. His bail was set at $650.

• At 9:18 p.m., a 25-year-old woman was charged with domestic battery 1st offense after deputies were called to an apartment on Airport Road. Her boyfriend told deputies she hit him with the TV remote, breaking it, threw a bowl of oranges at him and hit him numerous times when he tried to call dispatch. Her bail was set at $3,000.

• At 10:08 p.m., a 30-year-old woman was arrested at an address on Nye Lane on a warrant charging contempt of court. Bail was set at $500.

SUNDAY

• At 8:01 a.m., Cody Rogers-Shaw, 26, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant after deputies responded to Gardengate Way for a report of individuals sleeping in a car. His bail was set at $10,000.