Protestors demand reopening Thursday evening in downtown Carson

Protestors gather at the State Capitol Mall Thursday evening to protestor for the opening of businesses in the area.
Carter Eckl / Nevada Appeal
Protestors gather at the State Capitol Mall Thursday evening to protestor for the opening of businesses in the area.
Carter Eckl / Nevada Appeal
Protestors gather at the State Capitol Mall Thursday evening to protestor for the opening of businesses in the area.
Carter Eckl / Nevada Appeal
Show CaptionsHide Captions
Protestors gathered Thursday evening at the Nevada State Capitol Mall to protestor for the opening of businesses in the area.
The protest started at 7 p.m. and lasted until just after 8:15 p.m.