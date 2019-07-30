Carson City Public Works crews on site in Shadow Hills zone

Carson City Public Works crews are currently onsite repairing an equipment failure in the Shadow Hills Pressure Zone, south of Fairview Drive, east of Edmonds Drive and north of Koontz Lane. Residents can expect varying and low water system pressures.

Residents are asked to cease all outside water use and limit indoor usage, until further notice. Water in the area also could be discolored; the discoloration is not harmful. Avoid washing light-colored laundry if water is discolored. Repairs are expected to take approximately eight hours. Call Carson City Public Works at 775-887-2355 for questions or concerns.