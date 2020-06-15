PUC officials say pandemic makes more eligible for Lifeline phone and web help

Officials at the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada say the economic shutdown and furloughs of thousands of people have made many more consumers eligible for Lifeline, a program that helps low income people get affordable broadband and telephone services.

The Federal Communications Commission recently granted temporary relief to the newly unemployed who need to apply for monthly help in paying for those services.

A spokesman said non-tribal consumers can receive up to $12.75 a month. Tribal consumers can get up to $34.25 monthly.

Non-tribal consumers are eligible if they are receiving Medicaid or food stamps, public housing or a veterans pension or survivors benefit or if their household income is at or below 135 percent of the federal poverty line.

Instructions on how to apply are available at http://www.lifelinesupport.org. The Community Outreach page has downloadable materials including how to apply fact sheets.

Consumers can also contact their telephone or Internet provider, including wireless providers for help in applying for the program.