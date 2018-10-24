Puppies to serve as course marshals in Nevada Day run

The 29th annual Nevada Day Classic is Saturday. The Classic is an 8K run and 2 mile run/walk that brings together hundreds of runners and walkers just prior to the Nevada Day Parade.

The Classic, hosted by Tahoe Mountain Milers, benefits Guide Dogs for the Blind. Local guide dog puppies-in-training and their raisers from the group Eyes for Tomorrow will serve as course marshals to guide runners and walkers through the west side of Nevada's capital city.

Guide Dogs for the Blind is one of the premiere guide dog training organizations in the world and provides individuals who are blind and visually impaired with specially-trained guide dogs free of charge. "Recipients of guide dogs tell us that their dogs not only keep them safe and help them navigate the world, but they help them integrate into society as well," said Eyes for Tomorrow leader Vicki Moss. "As a cane user, people may step out of the way to avoid you. A guide dog often has the exact opposite effect. That makes a life-changing difference for guide dog users."

All net proceeds from the Nevada Day Classic will be donated to Guide Dogs for the Blind, with a portion supporting the local puppy raising club, Eyes for Tomorrow.

Local volunteer puppy raisers take in puppies provided by Guide Dogs for the Blind to train and socialize until they're 15-18 months old. The raisers then return the dogs to Guide Dogs for the Blind for their formal training.

Community members are encouraged to register for the Nevada Day Classic at https://www.tahoemtnmilers.org/nevada-day-classic.html. Registration will also be available during packet pickup at the Carson City Mall from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, October 26 and on the day of the race at in the Carson Nugget ballroom beginning at 6 a.m. Families and groups are welcome, costumes are encouraged, and breakfast will be served. The race festivities will feature a costume contest, a raffle, and a meet-and-greet with local guide dog puppies-in-training. More information on Guide Dogs for the Blind is available at guidedogs.com.