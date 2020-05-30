Quad-County offers more COVID-19 testing starting June 2

Carson City Health and Human Services is conducting additional community-based COVID-19 testing for Quad-County residents who are not experiencing symptoms, according to a Saturday news release.

No appointment or pre-registration is required, testing is first come first serve. Community-based testing is being done in support of the state’s request to increase COVID-19 testing.

The first community-based testing event will be Tuesday, June 2, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at East Fork Fire Protection District Station 12 (3620 North Sunridge Dr., Carson City). Approximately 200 tests will be available to residents of Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County, and Storey County. Testing is being done on a first come first serve basis; no appointments or reservations are being taken.

The COVID-19 test detects if you have COVID-19 at the time of testing. It does not detect a previous infection and a negative result does not mean an individual will not contract the virus at a later time.

Testing of Quad-County residents is continuing to expand. Additional community-based testing opportunities will be announced as they become available. Follow us on Facebook @CCHHS or on Twitter @CCHealthEd for community-based testing location announcements.

COVID-19 is spreading throughout our communities and individuals without symptoms are testing positive. Getting tested, whether or not you are experiencing symptoms, can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect our hospitals and healthcare system from getting overwhelmed. By getting tested, you can help protect your community.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.