Quad County region passes 200 COVID-19 cases

Carson City Health and Human Services reported four new positive cases and five additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 202 with 154 recoveries and five deaths, 43 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Douglas County resident in his 70s

A female Lyon County resident in her 50s

A female Douglas County resident in her 70s

A male Douglas County resident in his 50s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 99 16 79 4 3 Douglas County 35 9 26 0 Lyon County 67 18 48 1 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 202 43 154 5

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing for Quad-County Residents Without Symptoms

An additional community-based testing event for Quad-County residents without symptoms will be held June 9, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Carson High School (1111 N. Saliman Rd., Carson City). Approximately 400 tests will be available to residents of Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County, and Storey County. Testing is being done on a first come first serve basis; no appointments or reservations are being taken.

Additional community-based testing opportunities will be announced as they become available. Follow us on Facebook @CCHHS or on Twitter @CCHealthEd for community-based testing location announcements.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.