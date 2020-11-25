Quad County reports 161 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Carson City Health and Human Services is reported 161 new cases and no additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 4,314, with 2,062 recoveries and 33 deaths; 2,062 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 2,241 1,252 975 14 Douglas County 856 349 504 3 Lyon County 1,165 438 711 16 Storey County 52 23 29 0 TOTAL 4,314 2,062 2,219 33

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

CCHHS is continuing to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents throughout December. The events are COVID-19 testing only, no flu vaccine will be available. Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY. All others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge. Events are first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. View all upcoming events at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Holiday Closure

CCHHS and the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline will be closed Thursday, November 26th and Friday, November 27th in observance of Thanksgiving and Family Day. There will not be updates those days.