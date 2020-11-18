Quit now: Great American Smokeout is Thursday

On Nov. 19, smokers across the nation will take part in the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout – a challenge where thousands of people are starting their journey toward a smoke-free lifestyle.

Quitting lowers the risk of many adverse health effects including reproductive health outcomes, cardiovascular disease, COPD and 12 types of cancers. Carson City Health and Human Services wants to remind smokers that quitting is one of the healthiest things you can do for yourself.

Quitting smoking can be a difficult. That is why the Great American Smokeout is a great opportunity to kick off your healthy new lifestyle. Smokers may use the date to make a plan to quit, or plan in advance to initiate a smoking cessation plan. The event challenges people to stop using tobacco, even if it is just for the day, and helps people learn about the many tools they can use to quit.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nearly 34 million U.S. adults still smoke cigarettes, and about 4.7 million middle and high school students use at least one tobacco product, including e-cigarettes, while another 16 million Americans are living with a serious illness caused by smoking. Smoking also accounts for more than 480,000 deaths every year.

The good news is that you do not have to be one of these statistics. Although quitting smoking can be difficult, it is not impossible. In fact, the CDC says that 3 in 5 U.S. adults who have smoked cigarettes have also successfully quit.

Plan for your Quit Day by having a support system, staying busy, staying hydrated and avoiding situations that trigger urges to smoke. To have the best chance at success for quitting, the evidence shows you need to combine counseling with medications and decide on a plan today.

Check with your insurance provider to see what cessation coverage they offer. Many insurance providers offer cessation services and cover medications.

Do you need help quitting?

Nevada offers free counseling through the Nevada Tobacco Quitline. You will receive professional, individualized counseling via phone or online. For phone, call 1-800-Quit Now (1-800-784-8669) or log on at nevadatobaccoquitline.com to connect with your personal quitting coach. For youth go to MyLifeMyQuit.com or text “Start My Quit” to 885-891-9989. Here’s to your health. Get Healthy Carson City.

For information about services and programs available to you through Carson City Health and Human Services, visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/, or call 775-887-2190. You can also visit 900 E. Long St., in Carson City, or follow CCHHS on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/cchhs, Twitter @CCHealthEd, or Instagram @GetHealthCarsonCity.