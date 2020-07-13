Rabies confirmed in bats in Northern Nevada

The Nevada Department of Agriculture Animal Disease Laboratory has confirmed seven positive rabies cases in bats in Clark and Washoe counties, according to a news release.

Rabies is most commonly found in bats, and bat activity tends to peak between the months of May and October throughout Nevada.

“Always avoid direct contact with bats and don’t allow children or domestic animals to come in contact with bats,” said Laura Morrow, NDA Animal Disease Lab supervisor. “If contact is made with any bats, contact your local healthcare or veterinary provider immediately.”

Any bats, dead or alive, that may have been in contact with people or domestic animals should be reported immediately. It is important that individuals contact the NDA Animal Disease Lab or their local animal control agency before attempting to pick up a bat. If an individual is asked to collect the bat for testing, they should carefully follow all instructions provided by the agency including using heavy gloves to avoid potential bites.

The Animal Disease Laboratory confirms between 10 and 20 cases of bat rabies each year. To date in 2020, the lab has tested 179 bats, and seven were positive for rabies.

“Rabies is a fatal, but preventable disease,” said NDA State Veterinarian Dr. Amy Mitchell. “It is important for all animal owners to work with their local veterinarians to keep animals up to date on vaccinations, which can help protect both the animals and their owners.”

In Nevada, rabies vaccination is required for dogs, cats and ferrets. Companion animal owners are urged to have pets vaccinated against rabies and maintain a regular vaccination schedule. Indoor animals should still be vaccinated, as bats can enter and exit residences unnoticed.