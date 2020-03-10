Race develops for Carson City supervisor ward 2

Maurice White is throwing his hat in the ring again.

White filed Tuesday to run for Supervisor Ward 2. He will be facing Lorne Houle, who filed last week, and Ronni Hannaman, who announced her candidacy but has not filed. The filing deadline is Friday.

White was a candidate for supervisor in 2016, when he ran against Supervisor Brad Bonkowski.

White is a lifelong resident of Carson City and has served on the Airport Authority and is currently facilities chair for the Nevada State Prison Preservation Society.

“I believe the issues facing Carson City are not insurmountable but they do require careful planning for the health, safety, and growth of our community,” said White. “Over the past few years city officials and staff have done a tremendous amount of work identifying and planning priorities for our community. Several of these priorities are issues I have championed in the past.”

Those issues include storm drainage, asset management plans, sheriff equipment and programs such as MOST and FASTT, fire equipment and facilities, increasing the year end fund balance, and planning for growth.