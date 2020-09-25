Railroad Track Car Excursion on the V & T Railway

On Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27, West Coast Railroaders Group will lead an excursion of railroad track cars on the Virginia and Truckee Railway.

These track cars, once used by railroads to inspect and repair tracks, now exist primarily in the hands of private owners. Working with host railroads such as the V & T, West Coast Railroaders Group arranges such excursions so as to provide these private car owners a safe and legal means of enjoying operation of their cars.

This weekend’s excursion will consist of two round trips each day from Virginia City to Mound House and return. This run features classic Nevada scenery, mountain grades, tunnels, and wild horses. It is truly a unique way of experiencing the Comstock.

Proceeds from this excursion will be donated to the Mighty Oaks Foundation, a service group dedicated to helping veterans cope with PTSD. An excursion in June on the Goose Lake Railway in Southeastern Oregon raised $4,000 for the Mighty Oaks Foundation. A previous excursion on the V & T earlier this summer raised $2,000 for Honor Flight Nevada. West Coast Railroaders Group also works periodically with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, raising money and assisting with railroad-related wish grants.

Seats on this weekend’s excursion will be available for local veterans to enjoy riding with us.

Additionally, any members of the media interested in riding along are encouraged to join us; those so interested should contact WCRG President Ken Marty at 707-696-4762 or drgw3101@aol.com or Manager of Operating Practices Matt Parker at 775-772-3675 or nvroamer1864@gmail.com for further information and to assure we have space available to accommodate you. Social distancing and COVID-19 safety practices will be employed during this event.



Led by a team of railroad professionals, the West Coast Railroaders Group provides professional track car services, such as fire patrol and track inspection, to host railroads in several western states including Nevada.