Rain soaks Carson City, more expected

Western and Northern Nevada were hit with a series of rainstorms on Wednesday. Occasionally heavy rains fell across the area throughout the day with some snow in the upper elevations of the Sierra.

By mid-afternoon, the Carson Valley and the capital had more than a quarter inch of rain but weather service scientists said it was spotty across western Nevada with some areas receiving much more rain than others. Lyon County, they said, was harder hit.

Lyon County Manager Jeff Page issued a statement saying crews were monitoring drainage canals to keep water flowing because of heavy rainfall and lightning.

In addition, he said they believe their communications site on Rawe Peak was knocked out by lightning.

By contrast, Shane Snyder of the weather service said the Reno-Tahoe Airport reported just three hundredths of an inch of moisture.

He said there was some sign of snow atop the peaks of the Sierra. He described it as looking "slushy" with temperatures hovering just above freezing.

Recommended Stories For You

"It's probably snowing up there but at this time of day, this time of year, I doubt it's sticking," he said.

Rain was predicted to continue into the evening hours and overnight in the valleys and weather service officials say there could be isolated flooding in low-lying areas. They warned drivers to slow down and watch for slippery roads.

Snyder said the wet weather will probably stay over western Nevada through the weekend.

"The low pressure is going to be kind of hanging around," he said. "At this time of year, systems get stuck."

Mostly, he predicted showery weather but said there's a chance of a couple of thunderstorms heading into the weekend.

Highs on Wednesday were in the upper 50s but forecast to climb into the 60s Thursday and the low 70s Friday and Saturday. Lows will be in the 40s. Winds are mild throughout the next few days.

Western Nevada residents can expect mostly sunny skies Sunday.