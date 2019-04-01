April 9, 1929 ~ March 27, 2019

Ralyn Smith of Fallon, 89, a member of the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe, born April 9, 1929, to Jim Smith and Florence Wadsworth Smith, entered into eternal life March 27, 2019. His kindness, playful personality and love for his family and friends will be missed.

Ralyn attended local elementary and high school in Churchill County, he served in the US Army during the Korean War, (Korean Service Medal with 2 bronze stars and a United Nations Service Medal). Ralyn retired after working for the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe and the Housing Authority for many years.

Ralyn is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Webster and Julian Smith, sister Carmelita Northrup, and wife Gayle M. Smith. Ralyn is survived by his sister, Betty Burns of Fallon; cousins Eugene Buckheart and Rita Poleviyuma; nephews Wesley Dick Jr. and Vincent Spotted Calf; nieces Margena Dick, Marlinda (Ronnie) Sampson, Jeanine (Ken) Paul, Maureen (Craig) Smith; great-niece Shawntay Fredericks; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at the FPST Gym on Saturday, April 6th. Viewing at 10 A.M., services at 11 A.M. Burial to be held at the Stillwater Indian Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Smith Family Funeral Home & Cremations, 775-423-2255.