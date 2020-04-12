Ramsey Weeks cutoff detour set near Silver Springs

A short detour is planned for northbound Ramsey Weeks Cutoff traffic accessing U.S. 50 near Silver Springs as part of a Nevada Department of Transportation project to widen the highway.

A small section of northbound Ramsey Weeks Cutoff will be closed to traffic between Spruce Avenue and U.S. 50 from 7 a.m. Monday, April 13 through 5 p.m. Friday, April 17.

Traffic traveling northbound on Ramsey Weeks Cutoff will be detoured at nearby Onyx Street to access the highway. U.S. 50 traffic turning southbound on Ramsey Weeks will not be impacted.

Currently, Ramsey Weeks Cutoff enters this highway at a slight angle. Crews will realign the current interchange to connect to the highway perpendicularly for enhanced visibility. Crews will also install other intersection improvements and a new cattleguard.

Highway speed limits are reduced through the work zone. No passing is allowed in the area.

The work is part of NDOT’s project to widen U.S. 50 from a two-lane to a four-lane divided highway between Roy’s Road in Stagecoach and the U.S. 95A junction in Silver Springs.

As part of the project begun in January 2019, crews have thus far excavated and paved approximately nine miles of new westbound lanes, as well as made drainage improvements. Eight frontage roads are also being constructed, tying local access roads into major intersections for safer designated turns to and from the highway.

A traffic roundabout is also under construction to replace the existing flashing traffic signal at the U.S. 50 and 95A junction in Silver Springs. The concrete roundabout will make intersection travel safer and quicker, with free right turns between U.S. 50 and southern Alternate U.S. 95.

Fourteen miles of new four strand, four-foot high livestock/wildlife fencing will be constructed on both sides of the highway to reduce vehicle-animal collisions and enhance safety. The project is scheduled to complete in the second half of 2020.

The nearly ten miles of highway to be widened is traveled by approximately 6,000 drivers daily.

The approximately $50 million highway project by contractor Granite Construction Company marks the final phase of widening of U.S. 50 to four lanes between Carson City and Silver Springs.

Project updates are available at nevadadot.com or by calling 775-888-7000.