Real ID deadline extended for a year

The federal government has decided to extend the deadline for getting a Real ID-compliant driver’s license for a year because of the coronavirus.

The deadline was Oct. 1, after which a Real ID would be required to take a commercial flight or enter secure facilities including military bases and federal courthouses.

The new deadline is Oct. 1, 2021 and the Homeland Security release announcing the change states that it was made in part because Departments of Motor Vehicles across the nation are either closed or restricting access.

In addition, it states the new deadline will also allow Homeland Security to work with Congress to make changes that will expedite the issuance of Real ID licenses once the health crisis is over.

Julie Butler, head of Nevada’s DMV, said in November there are some 865,000 Nevada licensees who either don’t have a Real ID or whose existing licenses will expire by this coming.

But travel association officials say many people may already have a Real ID without knowing it. The Real ID license has a gold outlined star in the upper right corner.

There are also other forms of ID acceptable including a passport or passport card and federally recognized tribal IDs.