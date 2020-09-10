Realtors say ‘thank you,’ spruce up Carson City wall in annual effort

About 20 local real estate agents refreshed a portion of Carson City on Thursday morning by taking to College Parkway between Diamond Avenue and Imperial Way in the annual Realtors@ Give Back event.

The group gave about a half-mile of brick wall lining the heavily traveled avenue a scraping and a fresh coat of paint as part of an annual event the Realtors from Carson City, Lyon, Douglas and Churchill counties take part in in partnership with Sherwin Williams, which supplied the materials for the effort.

Claudia Saavedra, this year’s Sierra Nevada Realtors president, said the group is “very proud” of the event and said another group was holding a similar effort in Lyon County on Thursday.

The association considers several different areas in the community in need of attention for cleanup. Once a site is chosen, affiliates plan for breakfast the day of the event for members who will be participating, Saavedra said.

Visibility is key for the site, and it helped Thursday morning.

“So many people are driving through College to access the freeway here,” she said.

Passersby lauded the effort, who honked to give a “thank you” back at the group wearing blue T-shirts during their Thursday morning collaboration.

“We just want to say thank you to the community, thank you for supporting us,” Saavedra said. “Now we are very blessed that we have the support from our affiliates. I’m talking about title companies, I’m talking about Realtors and fellow lenders.”

Christine Burau of Western Title and her father, Mike Luckenbaugh, who was there to support her and the group as a whole, also helped with the painting. Burau said she also felt it was important to thank the community.

“We just, as the Realtors, love to – and I’m an affiliate, so I’m with title and escrow – we just like to come out and do what we can for outreach in the community and just help out any way that we can,” she said.