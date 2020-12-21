Reclamation moves to repair Truckee Canal

The federal Bureau of Reclamation has issued its record of decision that will move forward with plans to repair the Truckee Canal.

The canal takes water from the Truckee River at Derby Dam east of Reno and delivers it to the Newlands Project 31 miles away at Lahontan Reservoir.

The water system delivers water to some 59,000 acres of agricultural lands through a system of canals and drains. It was built between 1903 and 1905 and is one of the bureau’s oldest projects.

Lahontan Area Manager Terri Edwards said the repairs are essential to safely restore long-term canal operations.

Until those repairs are made, the canal will continue to operate at a lower water level than needed for the Newlands Project.