‘Red flag’ weather warning issued for Carson City, region

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning through 8 p.m., Wednesday for western Nevada and the eastern Sierra due to fire danger.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are predicted Wednesday afternoon and evening “focused near and east of Highway 395. The peak time will be between 2 and 6 p.m.,” the statement said.

Outflow winds could produce gusts to 50 mph with thunderstorms.

“Lightning can create new fire starts and may combine with strong outflow winds to cause a fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them,” the statement said.

The NWS recommends avoiding outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting or campfires.

Follow local fire restrictions and check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips.