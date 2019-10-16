Regan golf tourney benefits scholarships

Seventy-five players recently participated in the Jim Regan Memorial Golf Tournament, a Churchill County-sponsored event for the benefit of scholarships at the Fallon Golf Course.

Five scholarships totaling $7,000 were awarded in 2019 to Taylor Ingram, Kaylynn Perez, Brooke Shyne, McKenna Montgomery, and Angeleena Tomb. Jim Regan was heavily involved in our community and was a former Churchill County commissioner, who passed while in office on April 3, 2000.

His legacy continues to benefit our community.

The team of “Found It!” including Ed Smirnes, Jim Isbister, Andrew Palmer, and Tomas Kutansky won first place. The Regan tradition continued with Grandson Matt Chicvara’s team, “Chip In Dale(s)”, taking second, which also included Owen Mackedon, Travis Hansen, and Mark Burkhardt. “The Real Found It” team took third, consisting of Troy Tweedy, Lawrence Mori, Brad Dolan and Randy Hines.

The Closest to the Pin prize winners were Tod Dericco and Jamie Davis. Joe Cushing and Aisha McDuffie won the Longest Drive contest. Camacho Auto Sales provided a 2019 Ford Ranger for the Hole-In-One prize but, unfortunately, there was no winner for the truck.

The tournament was sponsored by City of Fallon, Ormat, Banner Churchill Community Hospital, A & K Earth Movers, Inc., CC Communications, Churchill County Federal Credit Union, Cyrq – Soda Lake, Cyrq – Blue Mountain, Cyrq – Patua, Mackedon Law P.C., NNE Construction, Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth P.C., Tedford Tire and Auto Service, Walker Lake Disposal, Western Nevada Supply, Western Nevada Title Co., AmJo Grissom – Double Heart Healing Massage, Bassham Furniture, Churchill Vineyards, Country Club Café, Courtyard Café, Dayton Valley Golf Club, Eagle Valley East Golf Course, Eagle Valley West Golf Course, Evie Regan, Fallon Golf Course, Hammond Schneider & Associates, Harmon Junction, JT Regan, Karla Kent of Kent’s Supply, Lakeridge Golf Course, Les Schwab, Louie’s Ace Hardware, Marcia Ernst, Matt & Chelsea Chicvara, Papa Murphy’s, Patti & Scott Hiatt, Pizza Barn, Sherry Merling, Skeeter’s Ice Cream, Walgreen’s, Western Big R, Wildcreek Golf Course, and Wolf Run Golf Club.

Volunteers included the Employee Management Committee – Michael Johnson, Lalo Otuafi, Adriana Felan, Jennifer Reddick, Chelsea Sanford, Clint Allegre, Nick Adams, Anthony Reddick, and Pam Moore.

Churchill County wishes to extend its sincere appreciation for the support and donations from this community that make this event such a great success!