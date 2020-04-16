Registration for Carson City fifth-graders promoting to sixth grade set

Registration information for sixth grade at Eagle Valley will be included in the educational packets students will receive from their individual elementary schools Tuesday, April 21.

Additionally, an email with informational links and videos will be sent to all parents of prospective Carson Middle School sixth graders on Monday, April 27.

Students who will be in sixth grade at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year will have the means to register for electives and other required classes despite school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the Carson City School Board approved a change to the Eagle Valley Middle School attendance zone. This primarily impacts fifth grade students at Fremont Elementary School.

For information about registering your student for sixth grade, visit http://www.carsoncityschools.com/parents/school_attendance_zones type in your current address and contact the school where your child will be attending.