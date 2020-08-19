Registration opens for CARE program





Registration is open for the Churchill-Aquatic-Recreation-Education (CARE) program.

CARE, which is available through Churchill County Parks and Recreation, provides high quality, structured, education and enjoyable care for students enrolled in Churchill County School District, Oasis Academy and Logos Christian Academy schools in grades K-8. Aligned with the schools’ morning and afternoon slots, CARE offers virtual learning assistance, reading programs, snacks, crafts, enrichment programs and recreational activities.

According to David Ernst, recreation director for Parks & Rec., 30 have registered as of Monday and 85 have reached out and expressed interest. More than 100 have expressed a need.

Transportation via 14-passenger vehicles is also available to and from area schools following the morning and afternoon school sessions. Masks are required during transport. Ernst said that they are planning to transport all students.

The cost for enrolling in CARE varies based on weekly and daily preferences.

Weekly rates for 4-5 days are $50 for half-day sessions and $85 for full day. Daily rates are $15 for half day and $25 for full day. Half day consists of 5 ½ hours or less per day and full day is more than 5 ½ hours. After-school only (3-6 p.m., weekly) rate is $40, and Churchill County School District employees pay $50 for monthly (3-6 p.m.).

Registration forms are available online at http://www.churchillcounty.org.





What can families expect from CARE this year?

CARE will feel like school with children being separated by grade into individual classrooms, which will have instructional aides and counselors to assist students with schoolwork and focus on assigned learning objectives. Churchill County Parks and Recreation will be working with the area schools to communicate and ensure that children remain focused on current topics and assignments.

In addition to the individual classrooms, several rooms dedicated to enrichment activities, like art, computers and sports, will be used.

The day will be separated into four activity periods, including instructional (morning and afternoon cohorts), midday and end of day.

During the instructional periods, which are three hours each, children will work on their assigned schoolwork and/or learning objectives for two hours and engaged in enrichment activities for the remaining hour. Students will be required to bring their own device to complete virtual learning assignments. The specific time between activities will be adjusted to accommodate the different ages and attention spans.

During the midday session, activities include lunch and indoor or outdoor recreational activities with access to a playground, cafeteria and the city-county gym. The last session, running from 3:30-6:30 p.m. will include organized games, crafts and other activities. For those coming from schools with full-day schedules, students will have instructional time upon arriving at the program.

Ernst said that a formal COVID-19 policy is still being written but the following guidelines will be in place. Masks will be required for all students without medical exemptions during indoor instructional time and transportation. Students will be separated by grade and remain with their group throughout the day. Social distancing will be enforced, and surfaces will be disinfected daily between uses, including high touch points cleaned hourly or after each use. Ernst also said that students will participate in surveillance testing throughout the year.

Ernst said they’re working on details regarding if a positive case is confirmed with a student or teacher. As of now, a person who tests positive will be required to complete a COVID-19 test and will not be permitted until a negative test is received.