Regular Nevada jobless claims decrease, PUA claims still on the rise

Initial and continued unemployment claims fell in the week ending Oct. 17. For continued claims, it was the 10th week in a row.

There were just 8,734 initial claims, a decrease of 230. Continued claims declined by 17,073 to 140,132.

But Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims increased significantly during the week, reporting a total of 12,537 initial claims which is an increase of more than 47 percent. Continued PUA claims, however, decreased by 1,678 to 90,120. PUA is a program that provides benefits to the self-employed who don’t qualify for regular unemployment benefits.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, for those who have exhausted regular benefits, reported 11,491 new claims for the week. That increase, however, was expected as workers begin exhausting their regular benefits.

Finally, the State Extended Benefits program for those who have exhausted both regular and PUEC benefits, saw a total of 5,868 claims filed in the week ending Oct. 17.

When all the programs are added up, there was a total of 311,162 claims filed during the week.

In Carson City, there were just 104 initial claims filed, 31 in Churchill, 67 in Douglas and 97 in Lyon counties. Carson now has 1,432 continued claims, Churchill 283, Douglas 953 and Lyon 1,126.