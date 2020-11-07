Regular unemployment claims dropping in Nevada

The number of insured but unemployed workers filing weekly for benefits decreased by 10.6 percent over the past week.

The so-called continued claims was just 114,102 for the week ended Oct. 31. That is a decrease of 13,571 and the fewest continued claims total since the end of March.

In addition, the number of initial or new claims filed was down 878 to 8,158, a drop of 9.7 percent.

Those reductions cut Nevada’s covered employment rate a percent to 8.2 percent as Nevadans return to work.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that provides benefits to the self-employed and gig workers saw another increase in continued claims. Those workers are not covered by regular unemployment benefits. Total continued PUA claims finished the week at 94,950.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program that covers workers who have expired their regular benefits saw 88,077 new claims filed. Finally, the State Extended Benefit program that covers those who have exhausted both their regular and PEUC benefits, had 8,534 new claims.

Carson City had 99 new claims filed during that week and has 1,311 continued claims. Churchill had 25 new and 287 continued claims, Douglas 78 new and 930 continued claims and Lyon County 80 new and 1,074 continued claims.