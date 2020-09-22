Remains found near Marlette Lake in Carson City

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains that were found at Marlette Lake.

On Sunday , bicyclists found a human skull on the Flume Trail at Marlette Lake within the Lake Tahoe State Park. It appears the skull had been exposed to the elements for some time. The State of Nevada Park Rangers assisted in the investigation and determined the location of the remains were within the Carson City Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.

On Monday, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division and the Carson City Sheriff Office Search and Rescue Unit searched the area and located additional remains.

On Tuesday, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue K9 unit assisted in a search of the area. Human Remains Detection K9 Inca was used to search the steep terrain. K9 Inca identified several areas of interest for further investigation.

The remains will be sent to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for examination.

Anyone with information or questions is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley (775)283-7852, Investigations Lt. Daniel Gonzales (775)283-7850 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900