Renee R. Anderson of Fallon, Nevada passed away on March 26, 2019. Prior to living in Fallon, she grew up in Southern California, eventually moving to Henderson, NV.

She is survived by her son Gregory R. Anderson, brother Robert Gibbs and family, nephew Bradley T. Bergman and family, and many friends and colleagues within the Fallon community. She was an active member of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, the local VFW Auxillary, as well as a beloved volunteer at the Churchill Animal Protection Society.

Funeral Services will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Fallon on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:30 am, followed by a reception at that location.

Arrangements are in the care of Smith Family Funeral Home & Cremations, 775-423-2255.