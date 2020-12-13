Reno Corvette Club helps feed homeless pets

Members of the Reno Corvette Club deliver pet food to Feeding Pets of the Homeless headquarters.

Courtesy

The Reno Corvette Club delivered 1,655 pounds of pet food and supplies valued at $3,645 to Feeding Pets of the Homeless, which were distributed to Friends in Service Helping.

Feeding Pets of the Homeless provides pet food to homeless individuals and their pets.

For the last five years, the Reno Corvette Club has held an annual pet food drive to support the efforts of Feeding Pets of the Homeless.

“A pet’s love is unconditional,” Howard Lewis, Reno Corvette Club president, said in a news release. “Our club embraces that love with our pet food donations.”

Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless, said the 1,655 pounds of pet food they delivered to FISH will ensure many pets in Carson City will not go hungry this holiday season.

For information, go to http://www.petsofthehomeless.org.