Reno couple pleads to sex trafficking a minor

A Reno couple has entered guilty pleas to charges of attempted sex trafficking of a minor child.

Terrell Fletcher, 23, and Stormy Robertson, 20, entered pleas to child abuse, neglect or endangerment and one count of attempted sex trafficking of a young girl between June 23 and July 24.

“Abusing and sexually exploiting children are the most heinous crimes a person can commit,” said Attorney General Aaron Ford.

He said the guilty pleas were the result of a team effort by the Northern Nevada Child Exploitation Task Force.

Aaron Rouse, special agent in charge of the FBI Las Vegas, said the FBI-led task force works with local law enforcement partners to identify and pursue sex traffickers.

According to the criminal information filed in the case, they attempted to force or coerce the girl to engage in prostitution.

Child abuse is punishable by up to six years in prison. Attempted sex trafficking carries a sentence of up to five years.

The two will be sentenced June 3. Both defendants will also be required to register as sex offenders.