Reno DMV offers Saturday walk-ins for vehicle registration and new residents

The new DMV office in south Reno.

Courtesy

Nevadans who need to register a newly purchased vehicle as well as new residents who need a license can go to their DMV office on Saturdays.

Saturday hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at offices in Las Vegas and Reno. Rural offices will remain closed on Saturday.

DMV Director Julie Butler said the department is still trying to address pent up demand for services and reduce backlogs after being closed three months earlier this year and is still operating at 50 percent capacity.

She said they are hoping to reduce the number of people driving on movement permits for the benefit of both motorists and law enforcement.

The following transactions can be completed without an appointment on Saturdays:

• Original registrations of newly-purchased vehicles that can’t be done online. That includes private party ales, out of state dealer sales, mopeds, motor homes and trailers.

• License, ID or registration renewals that can’t be done online.That includes registration renewals for vehicles with emission exemptions, active duty military tax exemptions and insurance reinstatements.

• Transfers of out of state license or ID. New residents can transfer their vehicle registration at the same time