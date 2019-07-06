Reno Police: 1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting
The Associated Press
RENO — Reno police say one person is dead and three others wounded following a shooting Friday night.
No identities or information about the circumstances of the shooting were released immediately and police said in a statement that their investigation was ongoing.
Police said they were looking for a vehicle possibly involved in the incident. It was described by police as a 1994 white Jeep Cherokee with Nevada license plate 750G45.