Reno resident dies in crash at US-395A and Hobart Road in Carson City

On Thursday, October 15, at approximately 3:07 a.m., Troopers from the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a single vehicle on US-395A and Hobart Road in Carson City.

Preliminary investigation shows that a blue 2005 Saturn Vue was traveling on US-395A, approaching the I-580 southbound on-ramp which intersects with Hobart Road. For undetermined reasons, the front of the vehicle struck a concrete jersey wall. Beverly Howe, a 79-year-old Reno resident died at the scene.

This crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) – NHP Case #200901637.