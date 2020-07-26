Reno’s Little Nugget closing, Carson Nugget not going anywhere

With the announcement that the Little Nugget in downtown Reno is closing its doors, some folks seem to have gotten confused and think the Carson Nugget is the casino closing.

Carson Nugget CEO Dean DiLullo said the Nugget, now in its 66th year of continuous operation, isn’t going anywhere.

“The Carson Nugget is healthy and doing great,” he said Thursday.

DiLullo said Rick Heany of the Little Nugget has actually been planning to close for a while but the COVID-19 pandemic sped up the timing of his decision.

“We’ve been famous for winners for 66 years and we hope to be famous for winners for 66 more,” DiLullo.

And he said they will continue to provide the Awful Awful, the Nugget’s signature hamburger that was created in 1954 by the casino’s founder Richard Graves. In those days, the huge double-patty burger sold for 55 cents. It now costs $11.99.

DiLullo said very soon they will roll out the Super Awful Awful which will have two half-pound patties instead of three third-pounders.