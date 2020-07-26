Repeat offender sentenced to federal prison

RENO — Martane Wade, 39, of Las Vegas was sentenced in Reno on Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison.

He pleaded guilty last August to possession of a large quantity of meth and other drugs with intent to sell. He was also convicted as an ex-felon in possession of firearms.

A search of his vehicle after he was stopped by law enforcement found two pounds of meth crystal in a purse. A further search of his apartment found cocaine, crack, packing materials, scales, a money counter and two firearms.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that Wade has been convicted of felony violations five times.

District Judge Miranda Du of Reno also ordered he serve five years supervised release after serving his prison sentence