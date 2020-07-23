Nevada high school fall sports being moved to the spring

Carson High's Seth Anderson, David Leach and Manny Vasquez tackle Bishop Manogue's Jordan Wilson during the NIAA Northern League 4A football game between the Bishop Manogue Miners and Carson High Senators at Carson High School last fall.

Jeff Mulvihill, Jr./instaimage.com

Carson High School athletic director Blair Roman confirmed Thursday the fall high school sports season in the state of Nevada is being moved to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NIAA is expected to release a statement with the official announcement Thursday night or Friday.

The decision to move fall sports comes after spring sports were cut short, ending in the middle of March, soon after most seasons started.

