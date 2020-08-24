Report of man ‘made out of bugs and not of this world’ leads to DUI arrest, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 1:12 p.m., a 58-year-old man was arrested outside the Carson Nugget on a petit larceny charge for allegedly taking a T-shirt from the Nugget gift shop. Bail was set at $250.

• At 8:10 p.m., Bobbie Tucker, 66, was arrested after a traffic stop at Long and Saliman. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance. The vehicle was searched before being towed because Tucker had no proof of insurance. He was also charged as an ex-felon failing to register. Bail was set at $3,300.

SATURDAY

• At 2:37 a.m., a 23-year-old was charged with DUI after a traffic stop on College Parkway for failure to maintain a lane and speeding. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 4:42 p.m., a 54-year-old was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after a minor accident at Fairview and Highway 50. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 6:01 p.m., Korey Ogormon, 40, was arrested on drug charges. The arrest report says deputies walking past his vehicle witnessed him using heroin. He was charged with possession and possession of paraphernalia as well as unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $6,000.

• At 9:31 p.m., a 26-year-old transient was arrested after deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the area of Nye and Airport Road. Dispatch confirmed that he was on deferred sentencing release with a no alcohol condition. Bail was set at $3,000.

SUNDAY

• At 6:10 a.m., a 27-year-old man was arrested on DUI 1st drugs charge after calling deputies saying he had been challenged to fight by a man who was “made out of bugs and not of this world.” Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 8:44 p.m., a 25-year-old Reno man was arrested on multiple misdemeanor counts after a traffic stop at Fairview and Roop streets for speeding. He was also charged with reckless driving, three counts of failure to appear, contempt of court and no driver’s license in possession. Bail was set at $2,035.

MONDAY

• At 3 a.m., Alejandro Rios-Guerrero, 25, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant after a traffic stop at Carson and Koontz for failure to maintain a travel lane. He was also charged with felony contempt of court and held on a P&P violation. He was held without bail.