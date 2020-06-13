Report of man stripping leads to DUI arrest, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 10:22 a.m., a 38-year-old man was arrested on two outstanding warrants after deputies were dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance. The warrants charge violation of suspended sentence conditions and violation of bail conditions. Bail was set at $4,000.

• At 4:50 p.m., a 47-year-old woman was charged with obstructing an officer after deputies responded to a report of indecent exposure on Telegraph Street for refusing to talk to the deputy and comply with his orders. Bail was set at $500.

• At 5:16 p.m., a 61-year-old man was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after deputies were called to Telegraph Street for a report of a man trying to take his clothes off. When approached, he was sitting in his vehicle with the engine running and had a strong odor of alcohol. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 7:11 p.m., an 18-year-old woman was charged with domestic battery after deputies were advised by a witness who witnessed the defendant push the victim to the ground. Bail was set at $3,000.

WEDNESDAY

• At 10:20 a.m., Jesse Rumminger, 34, was arrested on multiple charges including reckless driving after a high speed chase that ended at the Fairview Drive off ramp. He was also charged with driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance, a fictitious registration and possession of prescription drugs without a prescription. Bail was set at $4,150.

• At 2:04 p.m., a 20-year-old transient was arrested after a traffic stop for an obstructed windshield on North Carson Street and a suspended registration. The driver said he was not aware the registration was suspended. He provided registration and other documentation. The arrest report says the deputy smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. He denied permission to search the vehicle but the deputy searched it anyway because of the odor of marijuana. And found both a tiny amount of pot and paraphernalia. He was charged with violating bail conditions, possession of pot by a minor, the suspended registration and obstructed view. Bail was set at $3,675.

• At 5:02 p.m., Aaron Svenningsen, 34, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging contempt of court. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia after a search during the arrest. Bail was set at $3,500 on the drug charges plus $5,000 on the warrant.

• At 7:32 p.m., Steven Vincent, 33, was arrested after deputies were dispatched to the area of North Carson and Hot Springs Road on a report of a stolen bicycle. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia after a search for weapons. Bail was set at $3,500.

• At 8:07 p.m., Robert Sheline, 33, was arrested after a deputy looking for a suspect in another case stopped him at John and Fall streets. He was booked after dispatch reported a felony warrant out of Clark County. Bail was set at $3,000.