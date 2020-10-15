Reports: Trump to visit Carson City on Sunday

UPDATE, Thursday, 2:19 p.m.

The Elko Daily News is reporting President Trump’s scheduled rally Sunday in Elko has been canceled, adding Elko authorities were informed Trump would be speaking in Carson City instead.

Read the story here.

INITIAL POST

President Trump will reportedly hold a rally at 4 p.m. Sunday in Carson City.

Thursday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the event was one of two stops for the president in Nevada on Sunday. He is also scheduled to visit Elko.

The Review-Journal said Trump will speak at Cactus Air Force in Carson City.

Carson City officials declined to comment about event or told the Appeal that they were unaware of the event.

The Review-Journal reported the event would take place at Cactus Air Force, LLC at 2600 E. College Pkwy. The Trump campaign website lists no official event as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

Read the story here.