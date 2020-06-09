Results released for first round of Churchill County voting

The first round of primary results for Churchill County has been announced with 5,261 votes counted.

The next day for the release of results is Thursday, but official results will not be declared until June 19. Churchill County has 14,835 active voters.

In a close race, challenger Justin Heath, a Fallon physician, leads incumbent Harry “Bus” Scharmann in the County Commissioner, District 1 race, 1,756 to 1,570. A total of 3,326 out of 8,542 votes were counted for the two Republican candidates. That amounts to 40.53% of eligible Republican voters.

After June 19, the top candidate will be District 1 commissioner since there was not a Democratic race.

County Commission, District 3 had two races. In the Democratic race, Kelli Kelly holds a 693-392 total over Keith Boone. On the Republican side, Greg Koenig leads Michael “Mick” Casey, 2,117 to 1,188. The top candidates from each political party will move on to the general election.

Erin Montalvo of the Churchill County Clerk/Treasurer’s office said the counted votes are a combination of mail-in and in-person votes. Voters were able to drop off their ballots all day Tuesday until 7 p.m., and those votes will be counted Thursday along with any additional mail-ins.

“We have too many outstanding ballots to call,” Montalvo said Tuesday night.

Marion Jonte, the only candidate for Mosquito, Vector and Noxious Weed Abatement Board, gathered 4,685 votes.

Montalvo added only county results will be released locally, and statewide races such as for Nevada Supreme Court will be official by June 19 because of voting in Clark and Washoe counties.

The Secretary of State’s office will also release vote totals for the Assembly 38 race.