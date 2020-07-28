Retired Army colonel named Nev. Guard’s chief diversity officer

Retired Col. Alvin Bolton

Provided

Bolton mug: Retired Col. Alvin Bolton. Provided

Retired Army Col. Alvin Bolton of Reno has been named the Nevada National Guard’s first chief diversity officer and he will begin his new position in Carson City on July 28. In his position, Bolton will manage the Nevada Guard’s equity and inclusion programs and initiatives and advise Nevada Military Department managers, supervisors and employees on all matters concerning diversity and inclusion. Bolton will also monitor the composition of the Nevada Military Department’s employee workforce and identify underrepresented classes in certain military occupations and ranks. Additionally, he is set to boost the Nevada Guard’s community outreach efforts and will participate in meetings with community action organizations aiming to on improve their equity, inclusion and equal employment opportunity relationships.

Bolton retired as a colonel in the Nevada Army Guard in 2019 with 32 years of military service. Before his retirement, he was the Nevada Guard’s director of family programs for three years. From 2012 to 2016, he was the Nevada Army Guard’s deputy chief of staff of logistics. He was also the battalion commander for the 1/421st Regimental Training Institute in Las Vegas. In 2011, Bolton recorded an international deployment in 2011 with U.S. Central Command in Kuwait as a logistics officer.

“As the chief diversity officer, I will work to bring people together to improve the Nevada Guard’s diversity, equity and inclusion across the workforce and build cohesive teams,” Bolton said. “I will listen to soldiers, Airmen, civilians and family members and identify any practices that may inadvertently discriminate.”

Bolton has a master’s degree in business administration and has served as an instructor at Truckee Meadows Community College. He initiated the Nevada Guard’s annual Diversity Day celebration and was the Diversity chairman for Joint Force Headquarters from 2012 to 2016.

“Diversity and inclusion are two of the Nevada National Guard’s strategic priorities,” said Adjutant Gen. Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry. “The hiring of Alvin Bolton as our fulltime chief diversity officer will certainly bolster our emphasis on diversity and strengthen our organization.”