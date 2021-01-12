Retired Navy chief from Carson City named Nevada’s Veteran of the Month

Al Camp of Carson City is January’s Veteran of the Month.

Nevada Department of Veterans Services

A retired navy chief petty officer who lives in Carson City has been named January’s Veteran of the Month by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services.

Al Camp spent 20 years in the Navy from 1969-89 before he and his family relocated to Northern Nevada after he retired.

“I knew about Carson City from my time in Fallon,” Camp said.

Camp served at Naval Air Station Fallon from 1979-82 as a dental technician, and he finished his military career at the Long Beach Naval Hospital as a hospital-trained technician who assisted with surgeries for head and neck injuries.

During his final year at Long Beach, the chief petty officer moved his family to Carson City where his children attended school, and he remained at Long Beach. His wife also spent a career with the Bureau of Land Management.

Camp attended the University of Nevada, Reno on the GI Bill and received a degree in computer information systems. He worked in Veterans Affairs work study, financial aid and veterans programs. He left UNR to become the financial aid administrator at Western Nevada College before retiring.

He didn’t stay retired for long. Camp said he helped a friend by working at a private college for about four years.

A year after he interviewed for a position with NDVS, he became a veterans service officer and spent time in other communities such as Fallon. He currently volunteers his time at the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home in Sparks to help elderly residents with their questions and needs associated with their service.

In its citation of Camp, the NDVS said he has also supported programs throughout Northern Nevada to include the Boys Scouts, the American Legion Boys State program and oratorical contests. He’s active with American Legion Post 4 as chaplain and 1st vice commander of District 4.

Camp said he enjoyed his career in the Navy when he first joined more than a half century ago.

His first tour took him to Kodiak Island, Alaska, for three years. Although he did not serve in Vietnam, he said military personnel would either leave from Kodiak or return through the military facility to another installation.

After he re-enlisted, he went to Naples, Italy, with his wife for three years, and when they returned to the United States, the Navy sent him to the naval base at Bremerton, Wash., where he was assigned to the USS Sacramento, a fast combat support ship. Near the end of his tour, Camp said he never had shore duty, so he told his detailer he wanted to stay somewhere near the West Coast. The Navy offered him an assignment to Fallon and then to the naval hospital at Subic Bay, a major military installation in the Philippines.

The Veteran Supporter of the Month is The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 730 Service Office in Henderson. The chapter is comprised of volunteers who help veterans, widows of veterans, and their dependents with veteran affairs, records requests, claims and letters. The office also works to support the Vietnam Veterans of America chapters and Student Veterans of the Nevada State College.

“I am pleased to honor the Veteran of the Month Al Camp and Veteran Supporter of the Month Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 730 Service Office for January,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “The network of supporters in our veterans community never ceases to amaze me with their dedication to each other and their level of commitment to service above self. On behalf of the great state of Nevada, we are lucky to have you and thank you for your contributions.”