Rob Galloway: Best of Carson finalist voting underway

In 2018, a record number of votes were cast for the Best of Carson finalists.

If this year’s nomination period is any indication of how the finalist voting will go this year, we should be in for another record year — we more than tripled the amount of nominations this year.

That’s a testament to you, the community, and the general excitement around the Best of Carson. And why wouldn’t we be excited? Any time we can celebrate the people and businesses that continually put their best foot forward to make the Carson City experience the best it can be, we should get a little giddy.

The finalist voting will commence Sunday and continue through Monday, July 1.

If you want to get a head start in the process, you can go to http://www.nevadaappeal.com/bestofcarsoncity2019 and see who made the cut. As always, there are a few surprises as well as long-time winners.

A couple reminders as we head into the voting:

If you’re an individual, rallying your friends and family to vote for you is part of the fun. If you’re a business, don’t forget to engage your customers. If they’re a customer of yours there’s a good chance they’re a customer for a reason — perhaps because they determined you to be the best at what you do.

Also, during the two-week voting period you can come back and vote for your favorite each day (one vote per category).

When placing your vote, there’s no place or button to hit save. Once you vote it will simply move you to the next category — it will log it once you’ve made your pick, although you can go back and change if you mistakenly picked the wrong one.

I know for many of you, being voted as the Best of Carson is a huge deal. We want it to be. The better the quality of what’s available in capital city, the better for everyone — whether a local or a visitor.

Congratulations to all of the finalists and best of luck to you in the voting. I can’t wait to see how this year turns out

Votes for the Best of Carson can be made at http://www.nevadaappeal.com/bestofcarsoncity2019. Publisher Rob Galloway can be reached at rgalloway@nevadaappeal.com.

Rob Galloway is the Nevada Appeal publisher.