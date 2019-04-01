Robert Arden Wilcox
11/30/25 – 3/23/19
Bob was born in Collinwood, Ohio, to Elmore and Nina Wilcox.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Alice.
He will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends.
A memorial service is scheduled on May 11th at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Carson City.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the church.
