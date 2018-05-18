September 9, 1933 ~ May 14, 2018

3rd generation native Carsonite Robert Elvin Howard passed away on May 14th, 2018 after a brief illness with his wife by his side.

Bob was born September 9th,1933 to Morres Eden Howard and Elsie Merle Courtright Howard. The family lived for many, many years on E Adams Street.

Bob left high school early to serve in the US Air Force, serving in the Korean War. Afterwards he worked in the aeronautical industry for several years. He moved back to Carson City and retired in 1992 as Assistant District Ranger for the Nevada State Parks Dept.

Bob was a lifetime member of the International Order of Eagles, Carson City Chapter. He also belonged to Carson Lodge #1 F&AM.

In 1983 Bob met the love of his life, Cheryl, and they were married in 1986. They spent 32 wonderful years together enjoying camping and later on going on cruises. Bob's favorite cruises were the two he took to Alaska.

Bob had a great love for animals and cherished all of his pets.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, grandmother Minnie Courtright, brother Raymond Howard, and sister Janice Showalter.

Bob is survived by his wife Cheryl; three daughters, Terry Adams (Paul) of Carson City, Sylvia Snell (Rich) of Phoenix, and Carol Ramirez of Phoenix; brothers George of Carson City and Jack of Gardnerville; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

For those wishing to say goodbye to Bob, there will be a Celebratory Visitation Wednesday, May 23rd from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Fitzhenry's Funeral Home located at 3945 Fairview Drive, Carson City.

A private burial will be held at a later date.