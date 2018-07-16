Robert J. Glashan

May 23, 1932 – Jul 10, 2018

Born in Stillwater, Minnesota to Robert H. Glashan and Myrle V. Glashan. Robert was a Korean War Veteran, retired Army and Air Force Reserves. Locksmith by trade he enjoyed flying, camping, fishing and hunting.

Robert is survived by his wife Sharon, son Russell, daughters Nancy Hawthorne and Susan Fritz, brother Wayne, 4 grandchildren and extended family.

Military Memorial Services Thursday, July 19th at 2:00pm Dayton Senior Center, 320 Dayton Valley Rd. Dayton, NV.