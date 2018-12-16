Roger Diez: Christmas gift guide for race lovers

Christmas is just 10 days away, so it's time for my annual last-minute Christmas gift guide for the race fan. So whether your favorite gearhead is a NASCAR fan, Formula One aficionado, IndyCar enthusiast, or a devout follower of NHRA drag racing, there's the perfect gift out there for them. There's also something for every budget, all the way from $5 to what you'd buy them if you hit the Megabucks at the Carson Nugget. And since statistics show more people are shopping online now than in stores, I've included the websites where you can order everything a racer or fan could desire. The best part is you can shop in your jammies and your purchase will be delivered right to your door. Just watch out for the porch pirates who might also have a hankering for a speed-related present. Here are some sites with merchandise for every race fan's taste:

http://store.nascar.com/pages/Gift Guide

Delight your NASCAR fan with their favorite driver's name or likeness on a hat, T-shirt, sweatshirt, hoodie, or jacket. How about a diecast model of their favorite car, or even a 3-D printed action figure of their idol? Stickers, decals, framed photos and posters are also available. And if your favorite NASCAR fan's dog happens to be named Bubba, you can even get him a doggie T-shirt with the number 43.

http://shop.ims.com/indycar

For the Indy Car fan, this site features hats, shirt, jackets, signs, stickers and decals, shot glasses, beer can cozies, and much more. Choose an item with your race fan's favorite driver, track or event. If your budget allows, how about a ticket to the Indy 500 (with airfare and lodging included, of course). Tickets range from $69 for a North Vista seat to $884 for the Tower Suites. Go to https://www.ticketoffices.com/2019-Indy-500/783/2727963 and tell them I sent you.

http://f1store.formula1.com/stores/F1/en?portal=CHMHGTFG&CMP=PSC-CHMHGTFG

If the F1 fan in your life longs to be mistaken for a Ferrari engineer or a Red Bull reserve driver, team shirts and jackets are available for him or her to wear to the USGP next year. Match that with a podium cap, and they'll look like a real winner! On a limited budget? How about a Pirelli Super soft tire key ring? Or check out their clearance page, where everything is 50 percent off.

http://www.nitromall.com/featured.php

Got a drag racing fan in your life? This site has it all; shirts, hats, jackets, coffee mugs, adult beverage glasses, diecasts, and much more. If your fan has a favorite driver, track or event, chances are they'll be represented on most of the merchandise available. There are also posters and banners; my favorite is a personalized man cave banner with your race fan's name.

http://www.americanmotorcyclist.com/shop/gear

If two wheels rather than four are what turns your race fan on, this site will help make you his or her favorite Santa. Along with the usual T-shirts, stickers, pins, and hats, there are unique gifts like a money clip, a wood clock and pen desk set, and more. Be sure to check out the DVD of the motorcycle racer's favorite movie, "On Any Sunday."

And for those who want to find out what it's like behind the wheel of a race car, there are a number of opportunities for that experience.

http://www.drivepetty.com/race-tracks/las-vegas-motor-speedway

Give a riding or driving experience in either a NASCAR stock car or an Indy Car at the 1.5 mile oval.

http://www.nascarracingexperience.com/daily-deal/

Featuring NASCAR ride and drive options. Nearest tracks to Carson City are Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., and Phoenix International Raceway.

http://need2speed.com/

And here's a local treat! Race an electric kart indoors in both Carson City and Reno. Great fun for all ages, and affordable.